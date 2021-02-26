Boones Mill train depot project chugs along

Greene recalls growing up in the depot during his grandfather’s tenure as station master. “My granddad babysat me, so to speak,” he said.

Often when his mother and sisters would go shopping in Roanoke, Greene said he would ask her to drop him off at the depot so he could hang out with his grandfather.

“We just had a good time together,” Greene recalled.

Before the station had telephones, Morse code was the preferred communication method, Smith said. As a 10-year-old Boy Scout learning Morse code, Smith fondly remembered Digby Greene letting Smith use it to send a message to Roanoke.

Built in 1892, the depot served as a major hub for not only passengers, but also cargo, including tomatoes, milk, apples and pulpwood.

“Everything came out of here,” Smith said.

Once the walkway is finished, work will begin to build the decks leading into the depot. Smith is hopeful that there are area carpenters who would be willing to donate their time to help with deck construction.

Inside, the building will be restored to what it once was, including setting up Digby Greene’s office as before.