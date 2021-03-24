Brick orders accepted until April 5

Orders for memorial bricks to be installed at the Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Park on Memorial Day will be accepted until Monday, April 5.

Located at U.S. 220 and Scuffling Hill Road in the Town of Rocky Mount, the park honors local soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who served in all wars.

Brick sales support operations, care and memorial maintenance. Bricks are installed twice per year: Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

For more information and to order a brick, call the Rocky Mount Community Development Office at 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton at ccompton@rockymountva.org. Order forms are also available at www.rockymountva.org/veterans—memorial-park.