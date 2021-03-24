 Skip to main content
Brick orders accepted until April 5
Brick orders accepted until April 5

Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Park

Memorial bricks are installed twice a year at the Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Park on Scuffling Hill Road.

 The Franklin News-Post File

Orders for memorial bricks to be installed at the Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Park on Memorial Day will be accepted until Monday, April 5.

Located at U.S. 220 and Scuffling Hill Road in the Town of Rocky Mount, the park honors local soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who served in all wars.

Brick sales support operations, care and memorial maintenance. Bricks are installed twice per year: Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

For more information and to order a brick, call the Rocky Mount Community Development Office at 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton at ccompton@rockymountva.org. Order forms are also available at www.rockymountva.org/veterans—memorial-park.

