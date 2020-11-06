Broadband authority launches interactive webpage

The Franklin County broadband authority has launched a new webpage that will show an in-depth look at the county’s efforts to expand broadband availability.
The site provides access to GIS-based viewers and other interactive tools that allow users to see what is currently being built and what is being planned. Users can search by address to see where a property may fall within the plans that the county and its partners have. There are also links to information about the county’s approach to broadband and contact information for current internet service providers.
The page will be updated frequently with additional information and new tools as they become available and will serve as the main source of information between the broadband authority and the public. The webpage can be accessed from the Franklin County broadband authority’s page at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!