Broadband project nears completion in Bedford County, ramping up in Franklin County

Briscnet and Blue Ridge Towers have nearly completed the first phase of an ongoing project to provide high-speed internet to Bedford County residents. Construction is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks in Franklin County to provide similar service to its residents.

Work recently was completed on 10 of the 12 planned towers in Bedford County to provide fixed wireless internet to residents. The fixed wireless can provide internet speeds up to 25 mbps in areas that have no other access to high-speed internet.

John Manning, chief operating officer of Briscnet, praised the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and its broadband advisory committee for its cooperation with the project. He said he expects all the towers to be operational in the next two weeks.