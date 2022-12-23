 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown takes oath of office

Brown takes oath of office

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen and Commonwealth’s Attorney Cooper Brown are joined by (from left) Brown’s wife Florence and their children, Mandy Brown and Colby Brown.

 Steven Marsh

W. Cooper Brown has been sworn in as Franklin County’s Commonwealth Attorney after winning election to the office on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brown took the oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen, a former Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney, and was witnessed by family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Brown previously worked in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017 under three Commonwealth Attorneys.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brown has twice been appointed interim Commonwealth Attorney and has been serving in that role since May 1.

Brown ran as the Republican candidate after receiving the local party’s nomination at a mass meeting in August.

Brown, a native of Franklin County, is a graduate of Franklin County High School, Lynchburg College and University of Wyoming Law School.

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pent-Up Demand to Spur Housing Recovery in '24: NAHB CEO