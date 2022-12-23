Brown takes oath of office

W. Cooper Brown has been sworn in as Franklin County’s Commonwealth Attorney after winning election to the office on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Brown took the oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen, a former Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney, and was witnessed by family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Brown previously worked in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2017 under three Commonwealth Attorneys.
Brown has twice been appointed interim Commonwealth Attorney and has been serving in that role since May 1.
Brown ran as the Republican candidate after receiving the local party’s nomination at a mass meeting in August.
Brown, a native of Franklin County, is a graduate of Franklin County High School, Lynchburg College and University of Wyoming Law School.
