Buddy's grows into new space

Realizing that the 1,200-square-foot space was no longer feasible to handle the volume of food orders, Hancock signed a lease on the former Hardee’s restaurant building, which is just about a half-mile away from his current restaurant.

The 3,400-square-foot space offers more space for seating, cooking and storing food.

“The building had good bones,” Hancock said. “We’re going to have twice the kitchen space and almost four times as much space for dining.”

While he has plans to change the aesthetics of the space, Hancock said he likely will keep the existing seating arrangement. Outside, plans are in the works to add an L-shaped patio for additional covered and uncovered seating and a stage for live music.

“It’s going to be pretty neat,” he said.

Servers, he said, will be hired to wait on diners, which will “double, if not triple” his current staff size of 15.

The restaurant’s color scheme will include red to reflect Hancock’s dedication to supporting the Franklin County Eagles. “We want to keep with the high school colors and kind of tie into that,” he said.