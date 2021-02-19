Business crafts niche with wooden signs, gifts

Last June, Jeremy Parker took a leap of faith. He quit his health care job to follow a dream that stemmed from hosting do-it-yourself paint parties and making wooden art creations.

“It turned into my dream of a brick and mortar,” Parker said. “I just felt like it was time.”

Unique Memories & Gifts, located in the shopping center on Marketplace Drive near Peking Restaurant and Papa Johns, features all sizes and types of wooden items, including interchangeable signs based on the season, blanket ladders, flag holders and birdhouses that you can paint yourself. The business makes specialty products and custom orders as well.

Before opening the space, Parker and his wife, Chelsea, would host paint parties at El Rio in Rocky Mount.

“We’re real grateful for them because they helped us get where we’re at,” Parker said.

As he walked through the 1,400-square-foot space, Parker pointed out the other items for sale such as the handmade wax melts, fragrance sprays and T-shirts. Larger furniture pieces, including live edge tables, can be found throughout the space.