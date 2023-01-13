CALENDAR OF EVENTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club holds its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Moneta.The speaker is Betty Bridges of Carilion Wellness Center. After a brief business meeting, lunchis served. Guest and potential new members are always welcome. For information on club membership, call Dianne Vallimont, (540)-719-1640 or visit our website: smlwc.org .

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s on North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call Administrative Financial Assistant Renee Fulcher, (540) 352-3322.

Three board meetings are scheduled at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville: the Academic & Student Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 a.m.; the Budget & Finance Committee meets jointly with the Legislative Committee at 11:30 a.m.; and the P&HCC Local Board meets at 12:30 p.m. For information, call Sue-Ann Ehmann (276) 656-0206 or contact her by email: sehmann@patrickhenry.edu .

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

The staff of Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith meets with constituents from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Room B-75 of the Franklin County Government Center.

The center is on Virginia. 40 at 1255 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount.

Griffith represents Franklin County in the U.S House of Representatives.

The Ninth District includes 23 counties and five independent cities.

Franklin County was placed in the Ninth District after the redrawing of district lines. For many years, the county was in the Fifth District.

In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain), travelling office hours may beb rescheduledn to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s or city’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.

For information call District Director Joshua R. Hess, J.D., (540) 381-5671 (office) or (540) 230-8523 (cell).

Also, information can be obtained by calling Griffith’s Christiansburg Congressional office, (540) 381-5671 or his Abingdon Congressional office, (276) 525-1405.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Franklin County Office of Aging conducts its annual “Soup for Seniors’’ food. drive, February 6-10.

Volunteers are asked to collect and deliver nutritious soups, crackers, canned meets and peanut butter to the Essig recreation Center on 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All items collected are put into reusable cloth bags and distributed to the homes of qualified elderly neighbors by the third week of February.

Last year, the Office of Aging collected more than 8,000 cans and distributed them in more than 330 bags to our local seniors in need.

“We hope to continue and build on that success in 2023. The more we collect, the more (seniors) we can help,’’ officials with the Office of Aging said.