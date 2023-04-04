WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Genealogy Friends at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch at 9 a.m. Share information on family history research and local history. Open to all research levels.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 and younger at 2 p.m. at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post. More than 25,000 eggs will be hidden. Food trucks and vendors will be on site and there will be games, prizes and inflatables. The event is free. For information, call (540) 483-9293 or visit PlayFranklinCounty.com .

A Book Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Gently used books at rock-bottom prices. Also, sales are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The April sale features collectible books from the Heritage Press. From 1937-1982, the Heritage Press reprinted literary classics, primarily in the Western canon.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Teen Tuesday: Easter Party from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Pizza, Peeps and plenty of hidden prizes to find.

Beaded Bugs starts at 5:30 p.m. and is for ages 10 and older at the Franklin County Public Library Westlake Branch in Hardy. Make a spider, dragonfly or butterfly out of seed beads and wire. Pre-registration is required by Monday, April 10. Call 483-3098, extension No. 3.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

The Franklin County AARP Chapter meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center, 295 Technology Center, Rocky Mount. Guest speaker is Jamie Mize, who will talk about geneology and how to begin tracing your family roots. The public is invited to attend. If Franklin County Public Schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting will be canceled. For information, call Pamela Skilton, (540) 352-3930 or contact her by email: plskilton@gmail.com .

Thumbprint Birds from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch is for all ages. Use paint, ink and your fingers to turn your fingerprints into birds. Pre-registration is required by Friday, April 7. Call 483-3098, extension No. 2.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY,

APRIL 14-15

Think Global, Cook Local: Sweet, Delicious Honey. Beekeepers from Windy Gap Apiary talk

About honey-making and a chef from Appalachian Craft Provisions serves up a recipe starring honey at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Pre-registration is required and is limited to two adults per household. Pre-register one session. Friday’s program starts at noon. Saturday’s program begins at 11 a.m. Call 483-3098, extension No. 1.

Ukrainian Easter Eggs is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch in Hardy. Program is for ages 18 and older. Learn how to do wax-resist dyeing to make pysanky. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Friday, April 7. Those who register are given a learning packet to read before the workshop. To pre-register, call 483-3098, extension No. 3. Wax-resist dyeing uses candle flame and is not recommended for those with smoke sensitivity.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Teen Tuesday: Poetry Podcast is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Celebrate National Poetry Month and record your poetry on the podcast.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540)-520-6233.

Goodbye Booze: The Music of Prohibition begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. The mass marketing of sound recordings corresponded closely with the rise of the Prohibition movement, leaving thousands of 78 rpm records waxed by songsters on every side of the issue. Through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music, Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. traces this musical legacy. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3038, extension No. 1.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Music and Society in 1930s America is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch. In the 1930s, Americans struggled through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, labor conflict and the clouds of war in Europe. Despite this turmoil, the era saw the development of the American musical genres such as swing, urban blues, country and modern gospel. Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. explores the songs of the era through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3098.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Hydroponics at Home. Program is for ages 12-17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. This workshop introduces families/ households to hydroponic gardening. Children must be supervised by an adult. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Friday, April 14. Call 483-3098, extension No. 2.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

A Blood Drive at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Teen Tuesday: PowerPoints is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Present a PowerPoint on any topic. Sign-up is required and presentations must be submitted and pre-approved.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and International organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative. Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.