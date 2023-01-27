CALENDAR OF EVENTS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Franklin County Office of Aging conducts its annual “Soup for Seniors’’ food drive, February 6-10.

Volunteers are asked to collect and deliver nutritious soups, crackers, canned meets and peanut butter to the Essig recreation Center on 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All items collected are put into reusable cloth bags and distributed to the homes of qualified elderly neighbors by the third week of February.

Last year, the Office of Aging collected more than 8,000 cans and distributed them in more than 330 bags to our local seniors in need.

“We hope to continue and build on that success in 2023. The more we collect, the more (seniors) we can help,’’ officials with the Office of Aging said.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Smith Mountain Lake Gives is an online giving event that provides nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds, gain exposure and build relationships.

If you are a nonprofit wishing to participate in SML Gives 2023, visit www.smlgives.org to apply.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

The Blue Ridge Regional Library System and the Bassett Library Steering Committee has rescheduled the date for the launch of their Capital Campaign for March 16.

For information, contact Karen Barley, (276) 629-2426 or by email: bassett@brrl.lib.va.us .

​