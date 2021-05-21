FRIDAY, MAY 21
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library Westlake, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
Book Sale with Friends of the Library. May 27. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. May’s sale will feature books on country living (lifestyle, hobbies, home decor, DIY, etc.) and blockbusters by Tom Clancy and Danielle Steele. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Music in the Mountains
Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Carl Scott & Glory Bound
At Greater Vision Church, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount, featuring special guest Bobby Radford. For more information, call 493-2419.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Fish Fry
VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
137th Homecoming Celebration
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 137th Homecoming Celebration on June 6 at 10 a.m. with Brian Goard as guest speaker. Concert by the White Family of Rocky Mount, followed by a covered dish lunch with safety precautions in place. All former members and friends are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Anitoch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, from 2 to 7 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Stik-Pak Solutions, 501 Commonwealth Parkway, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.