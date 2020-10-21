Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

FCHS Virtual Academy

Attend one of two information sessions (1 p.m. or 5 p.m.) at Franklin County High School’s Auditorium to learn about the new FCHS Virtual Academy being offered next semester. Application deadline is Oct. 30.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine

A free, drive-thru clinic to administer the seasonal flu vaccine will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The event is sponsored by the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department. Participants will receive a flu shot in the upper arm (wear a loose-fitting shirt) from a public health nurse while remaining in their vehicle.

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Boones Mill Christian Church from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Drug Takeback Day