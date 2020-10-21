Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
FCHS Virtual Academy
Attend one of two information sessions (1 p.m. or 5 p.m.) at Franklin County High School’s Auditorium to learn about the new FCHS Virtual Academy being offered next semester. Application deadline is Oct. 30.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine
A free, drive-thru clinic to administer the seasonal flu vaccine will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The event is sponsored by the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department. Participants will receive a flu shot in the upper arm (wear a loose-fitting shirt) from a public health nurse while remaining in their vehicle.
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Boones Mill Christian Church from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Drug Takeback Day
Turn in your unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Rocky Mount. The event is free and sponsored by the Rocky Mount Police Department, in partnership with the FRESH Prevention Coalition and DEA.
“Drive-Through” Trunk-or-Treat
Hosted by Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company at 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook from 5 to 7 p.m. All guests will remain in their cars, and the volunteers handing out the treats to the children will wear masks and gloves for everyone’s safety. This event is free to the public. For more information, call 703-927-3718.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24 — SUNDAY, OCT. 25
Smith Mountain Arts Council 2020 Art Show Gallery Viewing
Masked wearers in small groups will be allowed to see the juried art AT Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta. Categories include oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, other (pastels, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking, etc.) and youth grades 9-12. Show hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 25. More information at smac-arts.com.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
Trunk or Treat
At Beulah Baptist Church, 4220 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. Trunks filled with treats for kids (12 and younger), 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come join the fun as we stay 6 feet apart. Rain date: Oct. 30.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Friends of Pigg River
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old, from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a bag of goodies (contactless) and social distancing will be observed. Rain date: Nov. 1, 4 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Time Travelers Book Club
The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the rear entrance of the FC Main Library. We will discuss the books that we have missed and plan for next year’s readings. The event is free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
