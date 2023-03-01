SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent Street Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper distribution from 9 a.m. to noon from the building behind the church. Anyone needing help with diapers for their children is welcome.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Smith Mountain Lake Gives is an online giving event that provides nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds, gain exposure and build relationships.

If you are a nonprofit wishing to participate in SML Gives 2023, visit www.smlgives.org to apply.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

The Blue Ridge Regional Library System and the Bassett Library Steering Committee has rescheduled the date for the launch of their Capital Campaign.

For information, contact Karen Barley, (276) 629-2426 or by email: bassett@brrl.lib.va.us .

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Franklin County Public Schools stages “Teach FRCO,’’ an educator recruitment fair at The Franklin Center at 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to noon. The school system is seeking passionate people to join its team of teachers, other educational professionals and support staff.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Bedford Professional Women announces its annual Fashion Show and Tasting Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bedford Baptist Church. Tickets are $12. The latest spring and summer fashions are on display and a home cooked meal is served. Tickets can be purchased from any Bedford Professional Women’s member or by calling (434) 610-6126.

