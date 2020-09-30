 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 South Main St., Rocky Mount, noon to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Red Cross Blood Drive

Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Cruisin’ Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount’s monthly cruising event from 5 to 10 p.m. in Rocky Mount. Swap meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Franklin County High School West lot. Retail vendors from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride

Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from Park Ridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m. Organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in the county.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Friends of Pigg River

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Rocky Mount Baptist Church

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 55 Highland Ave., Rocky Mount, 1 to 6 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 2 to 6 p.m.

