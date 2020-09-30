Rocky Mount’s monthly cruising event from 5 to 10 p.m. in Rocky Mount. Swap meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Franklin County High School West lot. Retail vendors from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.

Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from Park Ridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m. Organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in the county.