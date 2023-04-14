FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 14-15

Think Global, Cook Local: Sweet, Delicious Honey: Beekeepers from Windy Gap Apiary talk about honey-making and an chef from Appalachian Craft Provisions serves up a recipe starring honey at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Pre-registration is required and limited to two adults per household. Pre-registrration one session. Friday’s program starts at noon. Saturday’s program begins at 11 a.m.Call 483-3098, extension No. 1.

Ukrainian Easter Eggs is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch in Hardy. Program is for ages 18 and older. Learn how to do wax-resist dyeing to make pysanky. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Friday, April 7. Those who register are given a learning packet to read before the workshop. To pre-register, call 483-3098, extension No. 3. Wax-resist dyeing uses candle flame and is not recommended for those with smoke sensitivity.

A Paper Shredding event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Patrons can destroy old files, tax records and other confidential papers. All shredded papers will be recycled. The church’s Green Team, which is promoting the event, is committed to recycling and being better caretakers of God’s earth. There is no fee or charge per pound of papers to be shredded, but donations to cover the cost of the event are welcomed. The church is 3.5 miles north of Halesford Bridge on Virginia 122 across from the Smith Mountain Lake Library.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Teen Tuesday: Poetry Podcast is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Celebrate National Poetry Month and record your poetry on the podcast.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s largest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540) 520-6233.

Goodbye Booze: The Music of Prohibition begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. The mass marketing of sound recordings corresponded closely with the rise of the Prohibition movement, leaving thousands of 78 rpm records waxed by songsters on every side of the issue. Through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music. Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. traces this musical legacy. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3038, extension No. 1.

“Treasure Island, the Musical’’ opens at 6:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 7 p.m. on the first level of Schoolfield Hall at Ferrum College. It’s High School Night with any high school student admitted for $1 as long as there are available seating. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Brother Can You Spare a Dime? Music and Society in 1930s America is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch in Hardy. In the 1930s, Americans struggled through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, labor conflict and the clouds of war in Europe. Despite this turmoil, the era saw the development of the American musical genres such as swing, urban blues, country and modern gospel. Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. explores the songs of the era through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3098.

Seating for “Treasure Island, the Musical,“with lyrics by R. Rex Stephenson and music by Emily Blankenship-Tucker opens at 6:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 7 p.m. on the first floor of Schoolfield Hall. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Hydroponics at Home. Program is for ages 12-17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. This workshop introduces families/households to hydroponic gardening. Children must be supervised by an adult. Space is limited and pre-registration by Friday, April 14. Call 483-3098, extension No. 2.

On the first floor of Schoolfield Hall at Ferrum College, “Treasure Island, the Musical” opens its third performance at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room for patrons who have purchased tickets. There are no more tickets available for sale.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

The final performance of “Treasure Island, the Musical” opens the lobby of Schoolfield Hall, lower level at 1:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 2 p.m. Dinner before the production begins at noon in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. This meal has been added because Saturday night’s accompanying dinner is sold out. Both meals offer the same menu. Please note dietary restrictions (such as allergies ore meatless/dairy less options) in notes at check out. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

MONDAY, APRIL 24

A Blood Drive at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Teen Tuesday: Power Points is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Present a PowerPoint on bny topic. Sign-up is required and presentations must be submitted and pre-approved.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and international organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative, Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.