FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

At 1510 Morgans Farm Road, Penhook, featuring pumpkin painting, trackless train ride and hay rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Rising Sun will celebrate First Lady’s Day at 10:30 a.m. Minister Terri Wilson from Morning Star Missionary Baptist in Eden, N.C. will be the guest speaker.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Open COVID testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults 18 and older at Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, hosted by Carilion and West Piedmont Health District. Registration required: 769-2052. No registration is available the day of the event. Carilion Clinic employees will perform the tests, and kits and laboratory testing will be provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

Time Travelers Book Club