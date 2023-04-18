THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540) 520-6233.

Goodbye Booze: The Music of Prohibition begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. The mass marketing of sound recordings corresponded closely with the rise of the Prohibition movement, leaving thousands of 78 rpm records waxed by songsters on every side of the issue. Through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music. Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. traces this musical legacy. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3038, extension No. 1.

“Treasure Island, the Musical’’ opens at 6:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 7 p.m. on the first level of Schoolfield Hall at Ferrum College. It’s High School Night with any high school student admitted for $1 as long as there are available seating. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Brother Can You Spare a Dime? Music and Society in 1930s America is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch in Hardy. In the 1930s, Americans struggled through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, labor conflict and the clouds of war in Europe. Despite this turmoil, the era saw the development of the American musical genres such as swing, urban blues, country and modern gospel. Gregg D. Kimball, Ph.D. explores the songs of the era through spoken narrative, period images and live and recorded music. Please reserve a seat by calling 483-3098.

Seating for “Treasure Island, the Musical,”with lyrics by R. Rex Stephenson and music by Emily Blankenship-Tucker opens at 6:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 7 p.m. on the first floor of Schoolfield Hall. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Hydroponics at Home. Program is for ages 12-17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. This workshop introduces families/households to hydroponic gardening. Children must be supervised by an adult. Space is limited and pre-registration by Friday, April 14. Call 483-3098, extension No. 2.

On the first floor of Schoolfield Hall at Ferrum College, “Treasure Island, the Musical” opens its third performance at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room for patrons who have purchased tickets. There are no more tickets available for sale.

The Phoebe Needles Center is hosting its seventh annual Spring Gathering. The event marks the 121st anniversary of the center. There will be music at 11 a.m.(The Comptons), followed by a free pulled pork lunch. Music in the afternoon will be provided by Steven Werner and Bill Fuller. There will also be a silent auction, a book sale, and a quilt raffle, along with facility tours, and activities for children and youth. All proceeds from the auction, book sale, and quilt raffle, The event is free to the public. Weather permitting, the music will be outside. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a friend.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

The final performance of “Treasure Island, the Musical” opens the lobby of Schoolfield Hall, lower level at 1:30 p.m. with the curtain to rise at 2 p.m. Dinner before the production begins at noon in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. This meal has been added because Saturday night’s accompanying dinner is sold out. Both meals offer the same menu. Please note dietary restrictions (such as allergies ore meatless/dairy less options) in notes at check out. For ticket information, visit www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets .

MONDAY, APRIL 24

A Blood Drive at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call Renee Fulcher (540) 352-3322 or contact her by email: rfulcher@brswcd.org .

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Teen Tuesday: Power Points is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Present a PowerPoint on bny topic. Sign-up isbrequired and presentations must be submitted and pre-approved.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and international organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative, Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.​