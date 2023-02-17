MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call (540 352-3322.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent Street Rocky Mount is conducting its quarterly free diaper distribution from 9 a.m. to noon from the building behind the church. Anyone needing help with diapers for their children is welcome.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Smith Mountain Lake Gives is an online giving event that provides nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds, gain exposure and build relationships.

If you are a nonprofit wishing to participate in SML Gives 2023, visit www.smlgives.org to apply.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

The Blue Ridge Regional Library System and the Bassett Library Steering Committee have rescheduled the date for the launch of their Capital Campaign.

For information, contact Karen Barley, (276) 629-2426 or by email: bassett@brrl.lib.va.us .

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Franklin County Public Schools stages “Teach FRCO,’’ an educator recruitment fair at The Franklin Center at 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to noon. The school system is seeking passionate people to join its team of teachers, other educational professionals and support staff.