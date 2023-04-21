MONDAY, APRIL 24

A Blood Drive at the Franklin County Public Library, Westlake Branch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go online to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call Renee Fulcher (540) 352-3322 or contact her by email: rfulcher@brswcd.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Teen Tuesday: Power Points is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Franklin County Public Library, Rocky Mount Branch. Program is for ages 12-17. Present a PowerPoint on any topic. Sign-up is required and presentations must be submitted and approved.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren. An offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and international organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative, Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.