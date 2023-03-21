SATURDAY, MARCH 25

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Bedford Professional Women announces that its annual Fashion Show and Tasting Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bedford Baptist Church. Tickets are $12. The latest spring and summer fashions are on display and a home cooked meal is served. Tickets can be purchased from any Bedford Professional Women’s member or by calling (434) 610-6126.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

The SML Democrats are holding demonstrations on first aid for opioid overdoses at 1 p.m. at 16483 Moneta Road in Moneta. Lisa Via from the Roanoke Drop-In Center of the Council of Community Services, discusses the use of Narcan, a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opiods. Chief Dempsey Moore of the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue demonstrates the latest CPR techniques and how to use defibrillators. For information, contact smldems@gmail.com .

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call Renee Fulcher, administrative financial assistant, (540) 352-3322.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

The Fertilizer House presents “Mainline’’ at 7 p.m. at 679 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook. Call (540) 576-3413 for information or view the performance on FB @ The Fertilizer House .

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540)-520-6233.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and International organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative. Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.

​