SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Franklin County Public Schools stages “Teach FRCO,’’ an educator recruitment fair at The Franklin Center at 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to noon. The school system is seeking passionate people to join its team of teachers, other educational professionals and support staff.

World Hunger Auction Pancake Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount. Benefit is for several local food banks, including Stepping Stone, Heavenly Manna and His Cupboard.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration featuring live music is from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Albemarle Pipes and Drums will march through Downtown Moneta and into the SML Pavillon to begin the festivities. Kinnfolk takes center stage to perform Celtic music for all to enjoy. Food and beverages are available for purchase on site. Tickets can be purchased at the SML Pavillon website: https://smlpavillon.com/events .

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

The SML Women’s Club’s monthly meeting is 11 a.m. at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Moneta. After a brief business meeting, lunch is served. Speaker to be decided. Guest and potential new members are always welcome to attend. For information on club membership, call Dianne Vallimont, (540) 719-1640, or visit the club’s website: smlwc.org .

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Bedford Professional Women announces that its annual Fashion Show and Tasting Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bedford Baptist Church. Tickets are $12. The latest spring and summer fashions are on display and a home cooked meal is served. Tickets can be purchased from any Bedford Professional Women’s member or by calling (434) 610-6126.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount. For information, call Renee Fulcher, administrative financial assistant, (540) 352-3322.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

The Fertilizer House presents “Mainline’’ at 7 p.m. at 679 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook. Call (540) 576-3413 for information or view the performance on FB @ The Fertilizer House .

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

“GAMEFEST’’ staged by the SML Women’s Club is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser for local charities. For information, call Sally Sakayama, (540)-520-6233.