SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Conner Family, a bluegrass gospel quartet, performs at 7 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren 2996 Callaway Road Rocky Mount. A free-will offering will be taken for the World Hunger Auction, which helps feed the hungry through the following local, national and international organizations: Heifer International Church of the Brethren Global Food Initiative, Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna, Stepping Stone and His Cupboard. For information, call (540) 420-8241.​

SATURDAY, MAY 13

The Bald Knob Artists is holding its annual Mother’s Day Art Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show features paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood-turning and stained-glass crafts. All items are available for purchase. Homemade baked goods also will be for sale. Event is at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rocky Mount on 15 East Church Street. Also, tours of the historic church, the oldest in Rocky Mount, will be. offered. For information, call Sybal Smith at the church office, (540) 483-5038.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

The SML Women's Club monthly meeting will be at Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Moneta at 11 a.m. After a brief business meeting, the representatives who will be accepting checks for their charities, will tell us a little about what their charity does. Then lunch will be served. Guests and potential new members are always welcome. For information on club membership visit our website: www.smlwc.org .