Callaway nonprofit releases summer camp schedule

The Callaway nonprofit also offers summer day camps for rising first- through fourth-graders.

Art Camp will be held June 21-25 and again July 5-9. The camp will include painting, making crafts, tie-dying T-shirts, playing games, singing and other activities.

The Learn to Swim Camp will be held June 28-July 2 and again July 12-16. The camp will focus on teaching children how to swim or help them to improve their swimming skills. Each day will include swimming lessons, games and free swim time.

The All Around Camp, which will be held July 19-23, will include activities from the two previous camps.

The cost for each of these camps is $105 per week and includes lunch and program materials. Financial assistance is also available in the form of scholarhips.

For more information about Phoebe Needles and the camps, visit phoebeneedles.org or call 483-1518.