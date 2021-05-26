Callaway nonprofit releases summer camp schedule

Last week, Phoebe Needles Center released its 2021 overnight summer camp schedule that starts June 13.
Tuition for the camps is $240 per week; however, Phoebe Needles offers need-based scholarships.
The Middler Camp for rising seventh- and eighth-graders will run June 13-19. Activities will include crafts, games, swimming, worship, high and low ropes courses and rock climbing.
The Senior Camp for rising ninth- through 12th-graders will be June 20-26. Camp activities will include group games, movies, rock climbing and more.
An Outdoor Expedition Camp will run from June 27 through July 2. Campers must be at least 13 years old to participate. Campers will spend two days hiking and caving, two days backpacking and another day rock climbing and rappelling.
First Year Camp for rising fifth- through sixth-graders will be held June 27 through July 2. The week will include arts, crafts, music, hiking, games and adventure.
Other overnight camps scheduled for the summer include:
- Rock Climbing Camp, July 4-10 (must be at least 13 years old)
- Art Camp, July 11-17 (must be at least 11 years old)
- Nature Camp, July 11-17 (must be at least 11 years old)
- Outreach Camp, July 18-24 (for rising seventh- through 12th-graders)
The Callaway nonprofit also offers summer day camps for rising first- through fourth-graders.
Art Camp will be held June 21-25 and again July 5-9. The camp will include painting, making crafts, tie-dying T-shirts, playing games, singing and other activities.
The Learn to Swim Camp will be held June 28-July 2 and again July 12-16. The camp will focus on teaching children how to swim or help them to improve their swimming skills. Each day will include swimming lessons, games and free swim time.
The All Around Camp, which will be held July 19-23, will include activities from the two previous camps.
The cost for each of these camps is $105 per week and includes lunch and program materials. Financial assistance is also available in the form of scholarhips.
For more information about Phoebe Needles and the camps, visit phoebeneedles.org or call 483-1518.