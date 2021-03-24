Callaway nonprofit to host spring gathering

The fourth annual Spring Gathering at Phoebe Needles Center will be April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 119th anniversary, will feature live music, free food and activities for all ages, as well as tours of the facility.

Music by Andy Buckman, Mac Traynham and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. A lunch featuring pulled pork and side dishes will be served as 12:30 p.m. followed by more music at 1:30 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for the center’s 2021 summer camp program.

To register to attend, email pncenter@gmail.com or call 483-1518.