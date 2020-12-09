 Skip to main content
Carilion Franklin Hospice decorates tree at park
Carilion Franklin Hospice decorates tree at park

Carilion Franklin Hospice decorates tree at park

This tree, decorated by Carilion Franklin Hospice, is on display at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Carilion Franklin Hospice recently erected a Christmas tree at the Veterans’ Memorial Park on Scuffling Hill Road. The tree is designed to honor the veterans whose service is memorialized by the park.

Carilion Clinic has partnered with the We Honor Veterans program through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in collaboration with the department of Veterans Affairs. By recognizing the unique needs of veterans in hospice care, staff members are able to better serve veterans and their families as they reach the end of life.

The We Honor Veterans Program focuses on respectful inquiry, coupled with veteran-centric education for staff and grateful acknowledgment. The program is carried mostly out by veteran volunteers who honor veteran patients in a variety of ways.

More information about this program through Carilion Clinic Hospice, including volunteering to serve local Veterans, is available by contacting Heidi Morris, Carilion Franklin Hospice volunteer coordinator, at hlmorris@carilionclinic.org or (276) 634-7437.

- Submitted by Heidi Morris

