Carilion seeks participants in COVID-19 study

Carilion is also encouraging more participants from Black, Latino and other communities in the study to ensure the results are comprehensive.

“Participation is critical among our minority and ethnic groups because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected them throughout the pandemic,” Skolnik said. “There is personal benefit to finding out if you had the COVID-19 infection. There is no risk to our participants. All the personal information we gather is confidential and protected. The results are shared with our participants in confidence, too.”

The study’s results will also assist in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Carilion officials continue preparations to ensure the protection of each city, town and county in its service region.

“The vaccine rollout may be helped by the information about the prevalence of previous COVID-19 infections around Virginia,” Skolnik said. “But we need complete information from our participants. Their answers to the questions and the results of their blood tests help us determine antibody production and prevalence. They are going to help us make decisions about how we continue to prevent COVID-19 and how we deliver the vaccines.”