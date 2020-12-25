Carilion seeks participants in COVID-19 study

Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health are working together on the region’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Seroprevalence study. The study will help provide a better understanding of how many people have COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, ultimately informing public health efforts.
As part of the study, participants have free access to COVID-19 antibody testing. Researchers, in exchange, will use test results to better understand COVID-19’s spread in the region.
More than 4,000 people have responded to the study’s enrollment survey. However, only 43% of the respondents have completed the process by having 5 milliliters of blood drawn at a Carilion hospital or Quest Patient Service Center location. The study is funded by $566,309 in state CARES Act funds and will end Dec. 31. There is no cost to participants.
“We are encouraging more people to participate in the study,” said Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion’s department of medicine.” We have a goal of 5,250 participants — and we are seeking 5,250 blood samples to measure antibodies to the SARS-CO-V-2 virus that causes COVID-19.”
Participants should complete their blood tests, which are critical to ensuring satisfactory data collection to fully understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the region, as soon as possible.
“We appreciate everyone who has voluntarily completed the survey – but if you haven’t had your blood drawn, please do so,” Skolnik said. “The survey is brief. However, it alone does not provide all the information we need. Blood draws take only minutes to complete, too, and they help us complete the study.
Carilion is also encouraging more participants from Black, Latino and other communities in the study to ensure the results are comprehensive.
“Participation is critical among our minority and ethnic groups because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected them throughout the pandemic,” Skolnik said. “There is personal benefit to finding out if you had the COVID-19 infection. There is no risk to our participants. All the personal information we gather is confidential and protected. The results are shared with our participants in confidence, too.”
The study’s results will also assist in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Carilion officials continue preparations to ensure the protection of each city, town and county in its service region.
“The vaccine rollout may be helped by the information about the prevalence of previous COVID-19 infections around Virginia,” Skolnik said. “But we need complete information from our participants. Their answers to the questions and the results of their blood tests help us determine antibody production and prevalence. They are going to help us make decisions about how we continue to prevent COVID-19 and how we deliver the vaccines.”
Skolnik added, “If we know who has antibodies to the virus, we can understand where the vaccines are most needed. The results of the study will help us target, sequentially, the delivery of vaccines. We will help stop the spread of the virus so we can reopen and get back to our normal routines.”
Anyone can sign up online (https://bit.ly/37lBMsO) to take the survey and be directed to a blood draw site.