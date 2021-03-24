Carilion warns of spoof phone calls

Carilion Clinic is reporting an increase in phone scammers who are contacting patients pretending to be from the health care organization.

In a news release, Carilion reported that calls included scammers pretending to offer braces, blood sugar measuring devices or other medical devices claiming they would be covered by Medicare.

Other complaints included scammers pretending to be from a medical practice, scammers saying they were working for an outsourced company that works with the Veterans Administration, and scammers claiming they worked for a lab and there was an overdue bill that needed to be paid, the release said.

Anyone who is suspicious of a call that appears to come from a Carilion number should hang up and contact a provider directly or call the main Carilion number (800-422-8482), the release said.

“A legitimate call from Carilion will be one that the patient is expecting to receive related to recent or upcoming appointments,” the release said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is not aware of recent specific complaints related to medical information scams, according to Sgt. Megan Huston.

“But scammers are always trying to get information from the older population for various reasons,” she added.