CATS receives $20,455 from Civitan foundation

The SML Civitan Club recently presented a check for $20,455 to Children’s Assistive Technology Services. The donation was part of a grant application submitted to the Civitan Foundation For Children With intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
CATS plans to install a device at its organization to sanitize donated equipment before placing it with a child in need. In the past, CATS has been dependent on volunteers hand-cleaning each piece of donated equipment.
The SML Civitan Club’s mission is to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Submitted by Becky Camden
