CATS receives $20,455 from Civitan foundation
CATS receives $20,455 from Civitan foundation

CATS receives $20,455 from Civitan foundation

Kimberley Tyson (from left) presents a donation check to John Naples, interim executive director of CATS and SML Civitan Club member along with member Randy Camden.

The SML Civitan Club recently presented a check for $20,455 to Children’s Assistive Technology Services. The donation was part of a grant application submitted to the Civitan Foundation For Children With intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

CATS plans to install a device at its organization to sanitize donated equipment before placing it with a child in need. In the past, CATS has been dependent on volunteers hand-cleaning each piece of donated equipment.

The SML Civitan Club’s mission is to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

- Submitted by Becky Camden

