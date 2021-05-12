Centennarian celebrates birthday on Mother's Day

Sunday was a double celebration for Elizabeth Naff Bussey Webster (seated, left) who turned 101 and celebrated Mother’s Day with part of her family in Glade Hill. Webster was born May 10, 1920, in Boones Mill to Lewis Keith Bussey and Susan Naff Bussey. She attended Boones Mill High School and National Business College in Roanoke. When she was 18, she went to work with Peoples National Bank in Rocky Mount and was eventually promoted to vice president before retiring at age 65. Webster has been known for her volunteer work in Rocky Mount and as an active member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. With Webster are Lisa Edwards, great niece; Jim Wagner (standing, from left), nephew; Larry Hylton, nephew; Geraldine Hylton; Paul Wagner, great-nephew; Kitty Hylton, niece; Roger Edwards; and Patricia White, niece.