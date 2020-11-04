 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CFMH team raises $2,500 during virtual Heart Walk
0 comments
top story

CFMH team raises $2,500 during virtual Heart Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CFMH team raises $2,500 during virtual Heart Walk
Submitted photo

After the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk switched to a virtual event, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s cardiac rehab team hosted its first “Walk the Town” event — an outdoor event to raise money for the American Heart Association in a safe, socially distanced way.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our facility has participated in the Heart Walk every year since it was first piloted nearly three decades ago,” said Carl Cline, vice president and CFMH administrator. “We’re so fortunate to have folks on our team who are passionate about the health of our community. Their ingenuity this year really puts that passion and dedication on display.”

Masked participants met outside of the hospital and walked one of two routes around Rocky Mount.

A total of 36 CFMH employees participated and raised $2,565. Carilion Clinic raised a total of $29,296 for this year’s walk. The money will go toward saving lives from heart disease and stroke, the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County votes
Latest Headlines

Franklin County votes

  • Updated

Franklin County residents, who didn’t vote early by mail or in person at the registrar’s office, came out to their polling locations, includin…

Watch Now: Related Video

US shores on alert as Eta will restrengthen in Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics