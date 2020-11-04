CFMH team raises $2,500 during virtual Heart Walk

After the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk switched to a virtual event, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s cardiac rehab team hosted its first “Walk the Town” event — an outdoor event to raise money for the American Heart Association in a safe, socially distanced way.

“Our facility has participated in the Heart Walk every year since it was first piloted nearly three decades ago,” said Carl Cline, vice president and CFMH administrator. “We’re so fortunate to have folks on our team who are passionate about the health of our community. Their ingenuity this year really puts that passion and dedication on display.”

Masked participants met outside of the hospital and walked one of two routes around Rocky Mount.

A total of 36 CFMH employees participated and raised $2,565. Carilion Clinic raised a total of $29,296 for this year’s walk. The money will go toward saving lives from heart disease and stroke, the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States.