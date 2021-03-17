 Skip to main content
Chamber announces annual award winners
Chamber announces annual award winners

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards event March 11 honoring local businesses, nonprofits and community leaders. The program was different than in previous years due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Franklin County Family YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake. In-person guests were limited only to those who had won awards while others watched online.

“Congratulations to the winners, as well as the finalists in each category,” said Cheryl Ward, the chamber’s interim executive director. “The past year has been extremely challenging, and these leaders stepped up in big ways. They are truly making a significant impact on not only the business community, but the Smith Mountain Lake region as a whole.”

This year’s winners were:

Tourism Advocate of the Year: J Bohn Bishop, KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn

Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina; Lisa Floyd, Floyds’ Artworks; Nicole Johnson, Destination Bedford; and Gretchen Tipps, The Willard Companies.

Community Leader of the Year: Bruno and Tiffany Silva, The Landing Love Project

Also nominated: Carl Cline, Carilion Franklin Memorial; Gavin Hager, Phil Hager Insurance Agency; Todd Hammock, American National Bank; and Waller Perrow, Mariners Landing.

Large Business of the Year: Capps Home Building Center

Also nominated: Homestead Creamery; Moneta Farm and Home Supply; Sleep Safe/Assured Comfort Beds; and TBS Construction.

Small Business of the Year: (tie): Haywood’s Jewelers and Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Also nominated: Eastlake Community Church; Sounddawgs Production; and Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina.

Nonprofit of the Year: Lake Christian Ministries

Also nominated: The Agape Center; Children’s Assistive Technology Service; Healing Strides of Virginia; and ONE Forest School.

