Chamber announces executive committee, directors for 2021

Earlier this week, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce named Zach Wimmer as chairman and announced its 2021 board of directors.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire board and the Chamber’s staff as we continue to serve our members and the Smith Mountain Lake community and three surrounding counties,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer has been a chamber member since 2014 and served on board since 2017. He also serves on the education committee and previously chaired the Franklin County Connects group. In 2018, Wimmer received the chamber’s Community Champion award. Wimmer has also served or is currently serving on boards of Community Partnership of Franklin County, the Franklin County Historical Society, Rocky Mount Lions Club and the Franklin County Hokie Club.

Members of this year’s executive committee include chairman Zach Wimmer, Edward Jones; chairman-elect Jack Phillips, Bedford Landings Bed & Breakfast; secretary Amanda Cox, Appalachian Power; treasurer Todd Hammock, American National Bank; ex-officio Waller Perrow, Perrow Management Corp.