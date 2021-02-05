Chamber announces record number of sponsors

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce last week announced a record number of participants in its 2021 Chamber Champions program.
“The Champions platform offers participants efficient use of marketing dollars through a wide range of digital tools, web presence and community support recognition,” said the chamber’s Executive Director Christopher Finley. “We are sincerely grateful to the businesses that have come on board for 2021. Their support provides a critical source of income that enables the Chamber to sustain operations, provide services to members, promote tourism, and manage our state-certified Visitor Center.”
This year’s sponsors include:
Gold level: American National Bank & Trust Company, AEP—Appalachian Power, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake, Carilion Clinic, Deb Beran—RE/MAX Lakefront Realty, Inc., Laker Media/The Franklin News Post, The Mariners Club
Silver level: BB&T/SunTrust (now Truist), Bank of Botetourt/Virginia Mountain Mortgage, Destination Bedford & Welcome Center, Centra, Drifter’s, LeisureMedia360, MemberOne
Bronze level: Bridgewater Marina and Boat Rentals, Consolidated Construction Services, Dana Montgomery—Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake, Eastlake Community Church, Eye Care & Surgery, Gilbert, Bird, Sharpes & Robinson Attorneys, Haywood’s Jewelers, Movement Mortgage: Angela Newman, Mulch ‘N More, Next Generation Designs, Phil Hager Insurance Agency, Premier Appraisals, Redwood Fuel Oil & Propane, Southside Electric Cooperative, Turners Dock Building, Inc., Vogel & Cromwell Law Offices, Westlake Automotive Service and Sales