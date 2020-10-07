Chamber cancels rescheduled Business Expo

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the annual SML Business Expo will be canceled for 2020. Originally scheduled in May each year, it was postponed to Oct. 15.

Organizers were required to cancel it due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 coupled with the current limitations for indoor social gatherings and the uncertainty surrounding mandatory state regulations.

“While this annual event is a favorite for many, the need to prioritize the health and safety of our exhibitors, staff and community remains an utmost priority and was top of mind throughout the decision making process,” said Chris Finley, the chamber’s executive director.

Funds from the SML Business Expo benefit the chamber and supports operations sustainment, the continuation of community programs and member services, tourism promotion, as well as managing the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center.

“It’s been a difficult and challenging year but we remain optimistic as we navigate the road to recovery,” Finley said.

Plans are underway for the SML Business Expo to return May 7.