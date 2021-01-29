Chamber director announces resignation

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christopher Finley announced his resignation effective Feb. 26 after having served in the role since late 2019.

Finley will leave the chamber's top job to take a position as director of marketing and public relations at LewisGale Regional Health System, a part of HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, based in Salem.

The chamber’s executive board has appointed a search committee led by Chairman Zach Wimmer to conduct a search for the organization’s next executive director. The SMLRCC Board of Directors announced that Cheryl Ward has been named the interim executive director during the transition period. Finley will also continue to support the organization as needed to ensure a seamless transition.

“On behalf of the board, and the community, while we’re disappointed to see Chris step down, we wish him continued success,” Wimmer said. “Chris assumed his role at a time of transition and has done a great job leading our organization during a difficult year.”