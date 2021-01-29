Chamber director announces resignation

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christopher Finley announced his resignation effective Feb. 26 after having served in the role since late 2019.
Finley will leave the chamber's top job to take a position as director of marketing and public relations at LewisGale Regional Health System, a part of HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, based in Salem.
The chamber’s executive board has appointed a search committee led by Chairman Zach Wimmer to conduct a search for the organization’s next executive director. The SMLRCC Board of Directors announced that Cheryl Ward has been named the interim executive director during the transition period. Finley will also continue to support the organization as needed to ensure a seamless transition.
“On behalf of the board, and the community, while we’re disappointed to see Chris step down, we wish him continued success,” Wimmer said. “Chris assumed his role at a time of transition and has done a great job leading our organization during a difficult year.”
Despite the challenges of 2020, Finley helped start the SML Leadership Academy with 14 participants in its inaugural class and secured $30,000 in grant marketing funds from Virginia Tourism Corporation. With that funding, the chamber launched tourism initiatives, including a monthly consumer e-newsletter, a destination travel blog, a new brochure and a commercial to market Smith Mountain Lake.
Additionally, Finley achieved enrolled the most-ever participants in the 2021 Chamber Champions program. He also developed the framework for two new tourism initiatives to launch this spring, including SML Restaurant Week and a SML Getaway Sweepstakes campaign.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served as executive director and I’m proud of the accomplishments and new initiatives we’ve executed during my tenure,” Finley said. “Backed by a strong membership network and Board of Directors, the Chamber is very well positioned for the future to continue delivering on its mission of promoting tourism and advocating for the business community.”
Before joining the chamber, Finley served as communications manager for BAE Systems based in Radford and previously directed marketing and public relations programs for The Willard Companies. For the past 17 years, he’s worked as a part-time adjunct professor in Radford University’s School of Communication.