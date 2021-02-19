Chamber hires member relations, events manager

Franklin County native and Ferrum College graduate Erin Stanley has joined the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce as its member relations and events manager.

“We are very excited to welcome Erin to the team in a time when she is needed most,” said Christopher Finley, the chamber's executive director. “She comes to the chamber with 13 years of experience in account management and valuable expertise in marketing and branding that will truly benefit our members as we support our businesses in recovering from the pandemic and building resiliency for the future.”

Stanley, who will begin in the newly created full-time role March 1, will implement member-relations initiatives, including recruiting new members and executing an annual membership engagement plan. Additional responsibilities will include the planning, operation, completion, sponsorship sales and management of chamber events, including the SML Business Expo, Chili Festival and the Wine Festival.

“I am thrilled to move into my dream position, supporting the regional business community through the SMLRCC,” Stanley said. “I look forward to strengthening the social and economic environment and welcoming visitors to the unparalleled beauty of our region.”

Stanley's previous experience included working in advertising, marketing, sales and business development at The Roanoke Times, Laker Media and WSLS-10.