Chamber moves forward after executive director steps down

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s executive board is several weeks into its search for a new executive director. The effort began last month following the resignation of Christopher Finley who held the position since November 2019.
“We’ve had a lot of people interested interested in the position,” said Zach Wimmer, chairman of the chamber’s executive director search committee.
More than 100 people have applied for the position with several local applicants as well as others from out of state, Wimmer said. In-person interviews are expected to begin sometime this month.
There is currently no timetable for when a new executive director will be announced. Wimmer said the search committee wants to wait until the right candidate can be found. Until then, Cheryl Ward will serve as interim executive director.
Wimmer said it can be difficult to find the right candidate for the position. While many applicants are highly qualified on paper, he said they may have no knowledge of Smith Mountain Lake. He said the perfect candidate would be someone who has experience living, working or vacationing in the area.
While it has only been a little more than a year since Finley took the position, Wimmer said he understands the decision. Finley took a position as director of marketing and public relations at LewisGale Regional Health System based in Salem.
“We hate to see him go, he was the perfect person for the job,” Wimmer said of Finley. “He had to do what is best for him and we are happy for him.”
The chamber is still moving forward with planning its annual events as well. The next chamber event will be its annual awards presentation set for March 11.
Wimmer said this year’s awards will be different than in past years when it was held at The Waterfront in Moneta. This year the Franklin County Family YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake will host the event to provide enough room for social distancing.
The awards will be a “semi-virtual” event will some people attending the show, including those who won an award.
“If you are asked to attend, you will know you won,” Wimmer said.
As for the rest of this year’s chamber events, conversations are still ongoing. Wimmer said the ultimate goal is to hold events, including the SML Business Expo, the Smith Mountain Lake Chili and Craft Festival and Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival.
Contingency plans are being developed to make the festivals safe and enjoyable. Wimmer said there have been discussions to put strict limits on the number of people who can attend.
While discussion are ongoing, Wimmer said it is too early to make any decisions on any events coming up this summer or fall.