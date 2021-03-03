Chamber moves forward after executive director steps down

“We hate to see him go, he was the perfect person for the job,” Wimmer said of Finley. “He had to do what is best for him and we are happy for him.”

The chamber is still moving forward with planning its annual events as well. The next chamber event will be its annual awards presentation set for March 11.

Wimmer said this year’s awards will be different than in past years when it was held at The Waterfront in Moneta. This year the Franklin County Family YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake will host the event to provide enough room for social distancing.

The awards will be a “semi-virtual” event will some people attending the show, including those who won an award.

“If you are asked to attend, you will know you won,” Wimmer said.

As for the rest of this year’s chamber events, conversations are still ongoing. Wimmer said the ultimate goal is to hold events, including the SML Business Expo, the Smith Mountain Lake Chili and Craft Festival and Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival.

Contingency plans are being developed to make the festivals safe and enjoyable. Wimmer said there have been discussions to put strict limits on the number of people who can attend.

While discussion are ongoing, Wimmer said it is too early to make any decisions on any events coming up this summer or fall.