Chamber outlines public policy agenda

Last week, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce released its 2021 public policy agenda outlining its legislative priorities on issues important to businesses and the advancement of the lake region.

The public policy agenda, approved by the chamber’s board of directors, is established annually by the governmental affairs committee, which is comprised of 12 volunteer community leaders, along with chamber staff.

“Our committee works collectively to identify and monitor local and state policy issues of importance to our members,” said government affairs committee chairman and board director Walter Hogle. “Our public policy agenda serves as a blueprint to make sure these policies are front-and-center with legislators.”

The chamber’s board of directors have adopted a mission statement, along with four issue-areas and provided a guiding statements for each.

The mission of the government affairs committee is to: understand local, state and federal legislative, policy and regulatory matters affecting businesses; develop and recommend to the board advocacy positions on relevant issues; and clearly communicate the chamber’s positions to its members, elected officials and the community at large.