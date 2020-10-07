Charity challenge to benefit nonprofits set to begin Oct. 12

Capps Home Building Center and a group of supporting sponsors have come together for the Capps and Community Charity Challenge to support three local charities that help those in need.

Lake Christian Ministries, Agape Center and SML Good Neighbors Inc. will share the proceeds of this effort, which runs from Oct. 12 through 17.

Capps donated a portion of the $100,000 and area businesses and donors provided the remainder. If the community matches this amount, the three charities will split $200,000 to fund programs and services that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We chose the Capps and Community Charity Challenge event for one simple reason,” said Bruce Shelton, president of Capps. “The global pandemic has impacted our counties more than we ever thought. These nonprofit charities are taxed with providing increased services to families struggling from the impact of the pandemic, so we felt it was a wonderful time to get the community engaged. Jump on board and let’s help these nonprofits assist our fellow community members.”

Starting Oct. 12, donations can be made on the Charity Challenge website, smlcharitychallenge.org. There also will be a donor hospitality event Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Capps. Volunteers will be available to help with online donations, and CJ’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop will provide doughnuts, coffee and bottled water for donors.