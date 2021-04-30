Charity ride raises close to $1,700

The We Care ATV Ride on April 24 raised nearly $1,700 with 75 vehicles participating in the ride. Two participants came from as far away as Richmond. "This event grows each year," said organizer Harry Clingenpeel. "Weather was a little cool and damp, but that didn't hinder everyone from having a great time. We thank all those who came, rode and donated to this worthy cause."
We Care specializes in providing Christmas for underprivileged children in Franklin County.
- Submitted by H.L. Nolen
