CHECK DONATION

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Moderator Rev. James C. Perkins and the Pigg River Baptist Association of Churches recently made a donation ($1,750.00) to God’s Pit Crew. Pastor Chadrick Younger (Franklin Grove Baptist Church) accepted the donation on behalf of God’s Pit Crew. Rev. Younger is a member of the non-profit crisis response organization that brings supplies to people in devastated areas caused by floods and tornadoes ( most recently Texas, Kentucky and Georgia).

