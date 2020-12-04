CHILL team receives $500 grant from Virginia ABC

A group of Franklin County students’ efforts to educate the community about the concealed use of vape products, drugs and alcohol has received a $500 grant from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

The Wheeler Award, given annually to a school or organization participating in Virginia ABC’s Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project, rewards successful completion of plans developed by student teams from across Virginia who participate in the year-long YADAPP program.

YADAPP is a peer-leadership program that begins each summer when high schools and community groups send teams of students to a five-day, kick-off conference. Teams broaden their knowledge of substance use prevention and work together to create the strategic prevention plans, Strategies to Act Now Plans, to be implemented during the following school year. Awards for outstanding STAN Plans are announced the following year.

The Communities Helping Improve Local Lives (CHILL) Coalition Team 2 was concerned about drug and alcohol use they saw daily and created a prevention strategy to educate parents and teachers about products on the market and what to look for in homes and classrooms. The coalition will use the grant money to continue prevention efforts during the school year.