CHRISTMAS AT THE COURTHOUSE

The parents of a 25-day-old boy who died in Spotsylvania County last year after being exposed to methamphetamine were both ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.
Amid unusually high rates of flu and other respiratory infections nationally and closer to home this year, medical experts are warning that a particularly severe flu season may be ahead.
Franklin County Public Schools continues to make slow but steady progress toward a career and technical education facility.
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local busine…
It will be the county's first such large-scale solar farm.
The proposed policies could go into effect as soon as Saturday.
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway.
Jesse Trexler recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education's 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote.