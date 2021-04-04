 Skip to main content
Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service
Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service

Redwood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount held its Easter sunrise service in the church cemetery on Woodman Road off Virginia 40. Rev. Sarah Payne delivered the message to nearly two dozen parishioners.

