Church tells Easter story in weekly scenes

In the weeks leading up to and following Easter, motorists passing through Boones Mill can experience a visual representation of the Easter story when passing the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren.
Pastor Jerry Naff said he is pleased with the responses he’s been getting about the display. Last week he said several people commented on the display, including a church member’s friend who remarked about how the scenes helped to visually understand the events of Holy Week.
While congregation members were out by the roadway changing the scenery, Naff reported two motorists stopped to “give appreciation for the scenery setup and how meaningful it was to them.” He added that he hears how people are finding the Easter story portrayal to be especially inspirational during the pandemic because attending church can be more difficult these days.
Naff also reported receiving a phone message just before last Sunday’s service saying how much one family appreciated seeing the display because it helped family members better understand the events of Holy Week.
Linda Wood said that when driving through Boones Mill, her 4-year-old granddaughter, Ruby Simmons, a student at Christian Heritage Academy and daughter of Sara and Matt Simmons of Rocky Mount, will explain the scenes to the family, saying how they tie in with what she’s been learning at school.
“She retells the story in her own way with a child-like faith,” Wood said. “It’s a great object lesson about the Easter story and is a ministry to people up and down 220 who might not go inside a church.”
Naff described Simmons’ comment about the display as a “witness out of the mouths of babes.”
The first scene for the season of Lent featured Jesus teaching the disciples at the Sermon on the Mount. The following week, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. The third week’s scene featured Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane. After that, Roman soldiers were scourging Jesus at the whipping post.
For the week before Easter, Jesus carried his cross to Golgotha before being placed on it between crosses of two thieves. On Easter, and with the soldiers nearby, Jesus was presented off the cross and resurrected.
The display will be taken down in stages for several weeks after Easter. “This gives us so much longer of a time to present the story,” Naff said.
Boones Mill Church of the Brethren is on U.S. 220 North, across from the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
More information about the church is at www.boonesmillchurch.org.