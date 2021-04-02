Church tells Easter story in weekly scenes

In the weeks leading up to and following Easter, motorists passing through Boones Mill can experience a visual representation of the Easter story when passing the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren.

Pastor Jerry Naff said he is pleased with the responses he’s been getting about the display. Last week he said several people commented on the display, including a church member’s friend who remarked about how the scenes helped to visually understand the events of Holy Week.

While congregation members were out by the roadway changing the scenery, Naff reported two motorists stopped to “give appreciation for the scenery setup and how meaningful it was to them.” He added that he hears how people are finding the Easter story portrayal to be especially inspirational during the pandemic because attending church can be more difficult these days.

Naff also reported receiving a phone message just before last Sunday’s service saying how much one family appreciated seeing the display because it helped family members better understand the events of Holy Week.