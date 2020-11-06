Churches get COVID creative for Halloween

Many area churches got COVID creative in an effort to provide the community families a safe and fun Halloween.

Redwood United Methodist Church offered a drive through Trunk or Treat that showcased creative Halloween displays set up along a designated path in the church parking lot, followed by packaged treats at the end.

Members of Rocky Mount Baptist Church also set up their Halloween festivities in their parking lot with member-designed displays and gifts. The walk-through event included gifts of adult Bibles as well as tons of candy.

Rocky Mount Church of Christ hosted its annual Halloween Trail Hike, a spooky, but fun, meandering through the church’s teaching and meditation trail. Real live witches, ghosts and goblins were found along the hike at elaborately designed stations and there was plenty of candy, treats and drinks throughout.