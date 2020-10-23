Citizen activist adresses supervisors on statue

Henry Turnage, the activist who sparked the demands to have a statue of a Confederate soldier moved from the Franklin County Courthouse grounds, spoke one more time to the county board of supervisors ahead of the Nov. 3 referendum.

Turnage told supervisors during Tuesday’s evening session that they’re being wrongheaded if they believe the controversy over the statue will go away so long it stays where it is now. “Those two things cannot coincide together in the future.”

Nationwide protests in the wake of the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died while pinned by Minneapolis police officers, led to calls to remove Confederate monuments from public grounds. In July, new Virginia laws empowered localities to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction.

Franklin County is one of six Virginia counties that chose to let voters weigh in on what happens to their courthouse monuments by putting the issue on a referendum. The board of supervisors will not be bound by the results of the vote. However, critics of the decision have repeatedly pointed out that the county’s populace is overwhelmingly white, meaning that those Black residents who perceive the statue as a symbol of slavery and oppression will only represent a small percentage of those voting.