Class of 2021 receives diplomas

The graduation took four days to complete (June 8-11) and lasted approximately 25 hours.

The Class of 2020 was divided into groups of 10 and were permitted to drive to the high school campus with their families and walk across the stage inside the Elton Bonner Auditorium one student at a time to receive their diplomas.

Thursday’s ceremony returned to Dillon Stadium for the first time since 2019, but there were many differences between this year’s graduation and past ones held in the stadium.

Patrons were permitted to sit on either the home or visitor sides of the stadium as the stage was constructed in front of the scoreboard end zone as opposed to year’s past in which the stage was set up at 50 yard line and only the home side of the stadium was used for seating.

Graduates were led into the stadium by school officials and class officers. Faculty did not take part, albeit some worked the ceremony as either marshals or greeters who presented attendees with programs.

There was no guest speaker or musical selections aside from the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance’’ and “Trumpet Voluntary,’’ which played at the beginning and end of the event.