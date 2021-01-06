More than a dozen members of the Crooked Road Running Club celebrated the 20th anniversary of running on New Year’s Day, albeit in a socially distanced way. The group met at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market and ran to Benjamin Franklin Middle School and back. The club, which is affiliated with the Road Runners Club of America, was formed more than 20 years ago to bring together anyone who enjoys being active. More information is at www.crookedroadrunning.com. - Karen Dillon, editor
Club celebrates 20th New Year's Day run
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a youngster, Hannah Doss, a 2007 Franklin County High School graduate, didn’t consider herself to be adventuresome, nor did she imagine she…
The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in November (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount…
- Updated
Christmas came early when members of Black Lives Matter Franklin County gave away free coats and shoes to more than two dozen children, adults…
WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized Deputy Stephannie Mills for her commitment to the community.
- Updated
Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and unexpected weather patterns, volunteers with the Franklin County Giving Gardens were ab…
Benjamin Franklin
- Updated
Billy Kingery, of Mountain to Lake Realty, has been named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. The presenta…
- Updated
Just after the New Year, a drive-by celebration was held in honor of a Penhook woman’s centennial birthday.
Saturdays have become another day of learning for students and families struggling with technology through this unprecedented school year.