Club celebrates 20th New Year's Day run

More than a dozen members of the Crooked Road Running Club celebrated the 20th anniversary of running on New Year’s Day, albeit in a socially distanced way. The group met at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market and ran to Benjamin Franklin Middle School and back. The club, which is affiliated with the Road Runners Club of America, was formed more than 20 years ago to bring together anyone who enjoys being active. More information is at www.crookedroadrunning.com. - Karen Dillon, editor