Club donates to The Landing Love Project

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently presented a donation to The Landing Love Project.
The project began during the pandemic more than eight months ago to address food insecurity in the community. Because the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s normal holiday party and dinner were canceled this year due to COVID-19, club members decided to donate to The Landing Love Project.
For more information about the chapter, contact Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.
- Submitted by George Blosser