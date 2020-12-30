 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club donates to The Landing Love Project
0 comments

Club donates to The Landing Love Project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Club donates to The Landing Love Project

Tiffany Silva of The Landing Love Project recently accepted the donation from Dave Olson, president of the SML chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.

 the SML chapter of ACBS

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently presented a donation to The Landing Love Project.

The project began during the pandemic more than eight months ago to address food insecurity in the community. Because the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s normal holiday party and dinner were canceled this year due to COVID-19, club members decided to donate to The Landing Love Project.

For more information about the chapter, contact Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.

- Submitted by George Blosser

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangerous storm developing for much of the US as 2020 ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics